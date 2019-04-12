Two Cuban Doctors Abducted in Kenya

Communication channels have been established immediately with the Kenyan authorities to address this situation.

The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) of Cuba reported today the abduction this morning of two Cuban health collaborators who provide their services in the county of Mandera, in Kenya.

According to the official note of the Minsap, the doctors are named Assel Herrera Correa, specialist in Integral General Medicine of the province of Las Tunas, and Landy Rodríguez Hernández, specialist in Surgery of the province of Villa Clara.



Communication channels have been established immediately with the Kenyan authorities to address this situation, while keeping family members of the collaborators here in Cuba informed, the statement said.



It also adds that a government working group has been set up to follow up on this sensitive issue.



The medical collaboration of the largest of the Antilles with Kenya began in June last year and involved about 101 physicians who perform their work throughout the African country.