Twenty-seven Countries Confirmed for Havana Triathlon

Representatives of 27 countries already confirmed their participation in the fifth edition of the Triathlon of Havana, to be held next February 23, said the organizers in the social networks.

Mexico, the United States, France and Japan stand out between the nations with higher number of athletes, figures that can grow because applications continue open in the competition’s website.

The competition in this occasion will take place in only one day, to reach major quality and less affected by the closing of capital streets during two days.

The Triathlon America Cup (elite category), before held the second day of the competition to close the event, this year will be held in the afternoon of the same February 23.

In the morning will remain the Triathlon Iberoamerican Championship of middle distance and the sprint of middle popular distance.

At 14:30 local time, will start the elite women’s competition and at 16:00 hours, the men’s, both with possibilities of adding points to the individual classifications for the Pan American Games of Lima, from July 26 to August 11.

In the Cup America, the distances are: swimming 1.9 kilometers, cycling 90 km. and run 21 km.; in the popular sprint it will be 750 meters for swimming, 20 kilometers for cycling and five km. the run.

The Portuguese Alexandre Nobre and Miguel Arraiolos and Canadian John Rasmussen, in that order, won the medals of the Olympic sprint in 2018.

Nabel Knoll (Germany), Leslie Amat (Cuba) y Vittoria Lopes (Brazil), was the women’s event. In the popular sprint won Cubans Yoleisy Rodriguez and Cristian Carmenate and Spaniard Marcel Zamora, while the women who won were Mexican Fiona Hernan, followed by Cubans Rosa Elena Ramos and Niuska Figueredo.

Organizers of the event recalled that last year participated over 500 triathletes in the tournament, from 32 countries.