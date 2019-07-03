Trinidad de Cuba Boosts Comfort and Tourist Offers

The ancient city of Trinidad is particularly attractive to foreign tourists. (Photo: A. del Valle).

The city of Trinidad, located in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, is ranked as one of the seven most beautiful and best preserved colonial cities in Latin America

The tourist resort Trinidad de Cuba, in the southern center of the island, continues to grow in buildings, comfort and quality of its services, according to Reinier Rendón, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

He explained to Prensa Latina the investment actions will reach some 20,000 rooms by 2030.



This growth, he added, will rate the Trinitarian tourist resort, Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity with its Valle de los Ingenios (Valley of the Sugar Mills) and the tourist development in the provincial capital, among Cuba’s largest hotel infrastructure and offers.



In such a territory there are currently some 4,000 capacities, of which 1,155 are state-run and the rest in private lodgings linked to MINTUR.



As part of activities to boost adventurers and landscaping lovers, Trinidad is bracing itself for welcoming foreign visitors deeply interested in attending the 12th Nature Tourism Event, TURNAT-2019, to be held from September 26 to 28.



According to the official program by Ecotur S.A. Travel Agency, the majestic event will be opened on September 23 at the Ciénaga de Zapata, Matanzas.



The event will be attended by important travel agencies, tour operators and specialized press to better learn about this potential region in different modalities, including hiking, ecotourism routes, river tours, birdwatching (birding), canopy, kayaking, diving and sport fishing.