Sancti Spíritus on the Route of Turnat 2019

Several of Trinidad and Sancti Spiritus sites will be hosting the nature tourism event organized by Ecotur S.A. Travel Agency

With a view to promoting the possibilities of several sites in the province to welcome foreign visitors interested in rurality, adventure and landscaping, the central Cuban territory of Sancti Spiritus will be part of the 12th Nature Tourism Event, Turnat 2019, next September 26 to 28.

According to the program announced by Ecotur S.A. Tavel Agency, Cuba’s leading nature tourism event, to kick off September 23rd in the Ciénaga de Zapata, province of Matanzas, will be extended to Cienfuegos and Trinidad, essentially.



Hiking, ecotourism and fluvial tours, bird watching, canopy, kayak crossing, diving and sport fishing are among the options available for travel agents, tour operators and specialized media who will visit Trinidad.