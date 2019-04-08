Trinidad Builds First Four-Star Plus Hotel

Two new resorts that will add nearly 1,000 rooms to local hotel infrastructure are being built on the Ancon Peninsula

The Melia Trinidad and the Iberostar Ancon are two new hotels being built on the Ancon Peninsula in order to expand local hotel infrastructure and to increase the possibilities for a tourism destination characterized by sun, beach and nature.

According to the information provided by Reiner Rendón Fernández, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Sancti Spíritus, the Asociación Económica Internacional (AEI) Construcciones Trinidad is in charge of the construction of the facility, expected to be concluded by the end of next year.

On the other hand, architect Yeiner Martín Dubernal, general vice-director of AEI, said that the new 400-room four-star plus hotel will be owned by the Cubanacan Group.

Reinier also referred to the ongoing earthmoving works for the future construction of the Iberostar Ancón, of the Trinidad Hotels Mixed Company. It will be a five-star 497-room facility scheduled for conclusion at the end of 2021.

He also pointed out that both hotels are part of the Trinidad Development Plan until 2030, which aims to bring more than 20,000 new accommodation capacities to this tourist area.