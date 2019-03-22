Syrians Continue to Return from Lebanon, Jordan

There are approximately 1.5 million Syrians in Lebanon, but only 946,000 are registered as refugees by UNHCR. (Photo taken from https://sana.sy/es/).

The number of displaced Syrians who have returned from Lebanon and Jordan so far is 188,086, especially from Lebanon, according to official sources.

According to the reports, the Lebanese General Security Directorate announced that 172,046 Syrians had returned to the country since December 2017, a figure multiplied by 14 the estimates of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



Lebanese authorities’ report indicated they will continue working for voluntary repatriation organized in coordination with Syria.



There are approximately 1.5 million Syrians in Lebanon, but only 946,000 are registered as refugees by UNHCR, unofficial estimates indicate.



On the other hand, Colonel Mazen Ghandur, head of the Centre for Migration and Passports at the border post of Nassib with Jordan, revealed that to date, 16,040 refugees have returned since last October’s reopening.