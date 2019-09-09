Second Joint EU-Cuba Council underway in Havana

Cuba has full diplomatic relations with the 28 member states of the European Union.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, today will preside over the Second Joint Council.

The Cuban Head of Foreign Affairs and the Italian politician presided over the first of these meetings in Brussels, EU headquarters, on May 15, 2018. Official data indicate that both parties develop dialogues on human rights, unilateral coercive measures, disarmament and others matters.



At today’s meeting, the parties will discuss cooperation and future dialogue on sectorial policy.



According to the Foreign Ministry, trade and investment will also be discussed, including the Helms-Burton Act, which intensifies the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba six decades ago and its extraterritorial effects.



The Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement regulates the links between Cuba and the EU and establishes the conditions for the development of ‘stable, mutually beneficial and long-term links’.



This agreement entered into force in 2017 and contributes effectively to the development of political dialogue and cooperation with the European Community bloc on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity and equality.



The Caribbean island has full diplomatic relations with the 28 EU member states and celebrated last year the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations with the European Community.

In turn, cooperation includes areas such as food security, adaptation to climate change, renewable energy and the exchange of experiences for the modernization of the Cuban economy.



On Sunday, the EU High Representative visited the former Convent of Santa Clara located in the historic center of this capital.



Mogherini, accompanied by the Historian of the City, Eusebio Leal, appreciated how advanced the restoration of the emblematic place is.



At the moment and with the help of the European Union, this building will become the Santa Clara College for the Training of Arts and Crafts in the Restoration of Cuba and the Caribbean.



Leal thanked Mogherini for the contribution of the so-called old continent.