Sancti Spiritus Workers to Support Recovery in Havana

The Electric Company of the central province of Sancti Spiritus will support the recovery in several municipalities in Havana, affected by the passage of a devastating tornado last Sunday night, its director general reported Tuesday.

According to Carlos Misael Rodriguez, who heads the entity, six construction and assembly brigades and two work groups will work in Havana, while six specialized technicians will rehabilitate the electrical service.

The reinforcements will also have a specialist in health and safety at work.

More than half of the nearly 60 workers will directly help restore electricity in the city’ s neighborhoods damaged by the weather phenomenon, Rodriguez stressed.

According to reports, the severe tornado left four people dead and 195 injured, as well as 1,238 homes affected, of which 123 are total collapses and 625 are partial, among other damages.