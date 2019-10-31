Sancti Spiritus Freestyle Wrestler Becomes Twice U23 World Monarch

Andreu, owner of another title and a seventh seat in these events, defeated 10-0 Kazakh Adlan Askarov in the grand final.

Cuban Reineri Andreu (57 kg) won the crown in the U23 World Wrestling Championship 2019, based in Budapest, Hungary.

Andreu, owner of another title and a seventh seat in these events (in the 2017 and 2018 editions) respectively, defeated 10-0 Kazakh Adlan Askarov in the grand final.

The outstanding Cuban wrestler debuted winning 7-3 over Azeri Afgan Khashalov and then had a very tough contender in Chinese Wanhao Zou, whom he beat in quarterfinals by being the one who scored the last point in a bout that had finished tied 5-5.

Once in semifinals, he defeated 8-2 Russian Ramiz Gamzatov, according to the official website of the contest.

The other Cuban competing yesterday, Yonger Bastida (92 kg), won the bronze medal vs Georgian Demur Megeneishvili.