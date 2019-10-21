Sancti Spiritus Combatants Association Condemns U.S. Blockade

Deivy Perez, first secretary of the Party in the territory, emphasized the support of the combatants towards the Revolution. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Participants in the 5th Conference of the ACRC also condemned the new measures announced by Donald Trump’s administration against the Caribbean island

The 5th Conference of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution (ACRC) in this central Cuban province, condemned this Sunday the blockade and the new measures of the United States against the people and the Revolution in Cuba.

Conference of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution (ACRC) in this central Cuban province, condemned this Sunday the blockade and the new measures of the United States against the people and the Revolution in Cuba.

The event was attended by Major General Jose A. Carrillo, national president of the ACRC, who demanded the actions of the combatants for the benefit of political-ideological work and the formation of values in the youth.



He also called for confronting subversion, drugs, criminal conduct and illegalities of all kinds, an action called for by the country’s top leadership.



For his part, reserve division General Ramon Pardo Guerra, national head of Civil Defense, emphasized the need for support from ACRC members in social tasks such as the fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito and the giant African snail predator.



Deivy Perez, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party in Sancti Spiritus, recalled how the month of October, for the Spiritans, signifies the unity of the revolutionary forces in their struggle against the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista in 1958.



She recalled that in that period the guerrilla columns of Commanders Ernesto Che Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos converged in this territory, initiating the most important actions for national liberation in central Cuba.



She concluded by emphasizing the support of the combatants in the tasks that the country undertakes for the benefit of all the people