Russia Starts Maneuvers in the Baltic Sea

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia prioritizes the formation of a modern and prepared naval force. (Photo taken from PL)

Russia began on Thursday 2019 Maritime Shield military maneuvers in the Baltic Sea, in which 49 ships and warships, 20 support vessels, at least 28 airplanes and about 10,000 soldiers partake.

The exercises, concluding August 9, aim to verify not only Russian naval forces´ fighting capability to defend the country, but also to grease the steering mechanisms of such troops, stated the Russian Navy.



Recently, over 40 combat ships participated in a military parade, to celebrate the foundation of the Navy. As part of that event, President Vladimir Putin assured that his country prioritizes the formation of a modern and prepared naval force.



We are ready to repel any enemy action, Putin expressed past week, by intervening in the celebration of the Navy.