Raul Castro, Miguel Diaz-Canel Preside Over May Day Parade in Havana

Raúl and Díaz-Canel presided over the 1st of May parade in the Cuban capital. (Photo: ACN).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Raul Castro, presided over the parade on International Workers’ Day on Wednesday.

The bloc from the healthcare sector started the march in Havana, in recognition of the doctors and nurses who provide medical care and save lives in other countries.



Cuban youths will close the country’s mass parade, as a symbol of the continuity of the revolutionary process.



Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter on Tuesday that Cuba would vibrate this day.



‘Cuba will vibrate tomorrow to the revolutionary step of the popular marches that will take place in the nation’s squares. Workers, peasants, students and combatants; men, women and youths, all united, a single people defending their Revolution,’ the president wrote.



Diaz-Canel assured recently that the people, led by the working class, will demonstrate overwhelmingly on May Day their unity, commitment and faith in victory.



He also highlighted the courage and resilience of his people in the face of obstacles and threats, regarding the increased aggressiveness by the US Government against Cuba.



As every year, the May Day solidarity brigade will join the march, this time consisting of 350 members from 32 nations.