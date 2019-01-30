No One Left Behind after Devastating Tornado, Diaz-Canel Says

Cuba”s President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated Wednesday that after a devastating tornado in several municipalities in Havana, no one will be left homeless.

The president, in Twitter, called for a human tsunami of reconstruction after the phenomenon hit Guanabacoa, Regla, Diez de Octubre, San Miguel del Padron and East Havana on Sunday night, resulting in four deaths, almost 200 injured, 74 of them still hospitalized, and 1,286 homes damaged, while total collapses are 123 and partial 625.

An organized society, a planned economy, a socialist government, will always have reserves so that no one is left homeless’, he wrote.

Diaz-Canel, who has more than 86,000 followers in the social media, said that the torchlight march held in Havana Monday to pay tribute to National Hero Jose Marti was also for the tornado victims.

From the staircase we came down with our most willing and united minds, so that the affected neighborhoods can be rebuilt with the collaboration of everyone’, he stressed.

The Council of Ministers met again last night for a follow-up meeting on recovery, in which Díaz-Canel urged to accelerate efforts and to attend to the victims in a careful manner.

He also advocated that the reconstruction of what was destroyed or damaged by the winds ‘be better, stronger and prettier than it was before’.