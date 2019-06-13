Ministry of Tourism Promotes Cuba Destination in Mexico

Meeting of Tourism Advisor of the Cuban Embassy in Mexico, Xiomara Martinez with Mexican touroperators. (Photo taken from PL).

Tourism Advisor of the Cuban Embassy in Mexico, Xiomara Martinez, met this Thursday with about twenty tour operators to whom she explained a plan to market Cuban destinations.

The advertising program will begin on the 23rd in Veracruz, will continue in Puebla and Toluca, and will close on the 27th in Mexico City where it is estimated that more than 250 tour operators from all over the country will attend.

In these places there will be presentations of tourist destinations with the assistance of a Cuban delegation of tourism representing the Ministry, hotels, Palco Group among others, which will participate in these events as part of the program My Authentic Cuba.



There will be presented, the official said, the tourist attractions in the different specialties including congresses and legendary city destinations, everything as part of the celebrations for the 500 years of the foundation of Havana, which makes the offers more attractive.



The Mexican Association of Travel Agencies will be at the center of all scheduled events.



AMAV is an organization that works with the aiming to join and to represent the Mexican travel agencies in all its modalities, as well as other companies related to the tourist activity.