Miguel Díaz-Canel Tours Historic Area of Sancti Spiritus

The Cuban President held a lively dialogue on Wednesday night with the people from Sancti Spiritus who were in the historic district area of this city founded in 1514

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel continued on Thursday a government visit to this central province, where he has assessed the main policies aimed at economic and social development in several municipalities.

Diaz-Canel held a lively dialogue on Wednesday night with the people from Sancti Spiritus who were in the historic district area of this city founded in 1514 and declared National Monument.

The informal meeting took place while he walked through the Serafin Sanchez Park as part of the working visit to this territory.

The president explained that he had visited La Sierpe and Trinidad municipalities, where people know the problems and they are solving them.

He said he has the conviction that, although there are not resources for everything, at least ‘we can take a piece from each problem every day.’

The president, along with Communications Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella and the highest authorities of the province, toured the areas of the Youth Computing and Electronic Clubs, in the former Chess Academy.

On Wednesday night, Diaz-Canel also attended a working meeting at the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial Hospital and learned about the center’s main health indicators and the progress of the investment program begun in 2005.