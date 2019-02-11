Mexican President Calls on Private Companies to Repair Damages

AMLO denounced that profitable businesses have been made under the protection of public power

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday he will convene private companies owner of gas pipelines to reconcile contracts that have inflicted damage to the country.

He said that this has to do with the plan to strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and correct the problems with private hiring left behind.

The President, during his usual morning press briefing at the National Palace dedicated to the energy issue, also insisted on the need to activate the Morelos power plant with which the entire state will be illuminated and where the starting-up of the plant is rejected.

Lopez Obrador explained under the neoliberal period, the governments of several presidents gave an important part of the national energy market to private companies instead of improving the state ones, and we have worsened in this issue with negative balances.

In short, he said, particular companies supply the market at very high prices becoming Mexico one of the countries that pays more expensive electric power, well above the United States, for example, which did not.

He denounced that profitable businesses have been made under the protection of public power, unfair contracts to favor particular companies and the worst thing is that many former presidents and officials of those governments that approved those agreements when their mandates finished, became executives of those companies.

Therefore, we are looking to achieve, within the law, a restructuring of voluntarily agreements and commitments so we can jointly conclude new agreements and make pacts without increasing energy prices.