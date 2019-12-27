Mexican Lawmakers Support Lopez Obrador against Bolivian Attacks

Senate President Monica Fernandez called on Bolivian authorities to comply rigorously with international treaties. (Photo taken from PL).

The leaders of the Mexican Senate and Chamber of Deputies on Friday expressed their solidarity with the Executive and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, following the dispute with the de facto government of Bolivia.

Senate President Monica Fernandez called on Bolivian authorities to comply rigorously with international treaties, agreements and conventions on the inviolability of diplomatic missions and the right to asylum, particularly the Vienna Convention and the Pact of Bogota.



The Senate noted in a communiqué that exercising its constitutional powers, it expresses its deepest concern about the siege of the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia over the past few days.



It noted that Mexico has the right to resort to international instances such as the International Court of Justice if it considers that those principles are violated.



‘The Senate calls for good judgement from all parties and to reflect on the fact that any circumstantial dispute should not prevent, in the long term, the good development of the historic relations between the peoples of Mexico and Bolivia.’



For his part, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Femat Bañuelos, expressed his strong support for Lopez Obrador and Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in their demand that the Bolivian authorities ‘respect international law’.



He particularly demanded that the Bolivian coup leaders respect the Vienna Convention, due to the illegal siege of the Mexican Embassy in that South American country.