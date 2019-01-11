Mexican Authorities Ready for Arrival of New Migrant Caravan

Mexican undersecretary on Human Rights, Migration and Population has stated that free passage of migrants will be allowed

Mexico refuses to militarize its southern border for the announced arrival of a new caravan of migrants from Honduras, but it will demand compliance with immigration procedures, an official said on Friday.

Alejandro Encina Rodriguez, undersecretary on Human Rights, Migration and Population, stated that free passage of migrants will be allowed, they will have security, the migrants’ human rights and dignity will be respected, but under order.

Mexico’s incoming interior secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero insisted that the measures and controls of migratory flow, such as obtaining fingerprints, records, signatures and interviews, are implemented in the Mexico-Guatemala border, in order to achieve ordered and safe exodus.

Encina Rodriguez said that the security of the Central American migrants should be guaranteed, but we will seek a regulated migration, people can enter and register and we will review the migratory quality that each of them has or requires, he said.

The official stressed that the Mexico is capable of implementing an operation to serve 10,000, 15,000 or 20,000 people, as necessary, but that is not what the country desires.

The head of Mexico’s immigration office, Tonatiuh Guillen Lopez, is concluding a visit to Honduras and El Salvador this Friday, with the aim of containing migratory flows and explaining the government’s plans in its search to attack the causes of the Central American exodus .