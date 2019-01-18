Las Tunas Wins First Title in Cuban Baseball Series Ever

Las Tunas beat 8-4 Villa Clara in the fifth game of the final playoff of the 58th Cuban National Baseball Series (SNB), thus becoming champion for the first time in history of this tournament

RHP Erlis Casanova, Las Tunas starter, only lasted 2.1 innings as he allowed 4 runs and five hits, but he was relieved by Yadian Martinez who earned the win after pitching 5.2 scoreless innings with 3 hits and same amount of strikeouts, while Yoalkis Cruz got his fourth save in this postseason, he also achieved a win.

The game was tied 4-4 in the seventh frame when RF Andres Quiala scored the decisive run propelled by single of LF Jorge Yhonson, who in the 9th blasted a 3-run homer to unleash craziness of his fans and earning the MVP award of the postseason.

Reliever Yosvani Torres took the loss when surrendering 4 runs and six hits in 3.2 innings.

In addition to Yhonson, who batted 3 for 5 with four RBIs, there was also offensive highlight to SS Alexander Ayala (4 for 4 including homer, double and two RBIs) for the winners, while 2B Carlos Benitez shone again for the losing side when hitting 2 for 3 with a run batted in.

Pablo Civil, Las Tunas manager, talked about the joy of getting the title and had words of praise for the reinforcements, especially to Ayala and LHP Dariel Gongora, as well as 1B Yasiel Santoya, the latter became champion for the first time after seven years of climbing to the awards podium.

This is the beginning of a golden age for baseball in Las Tunas and a fruitful career in management positions for me, added Civil, who achieved the runner-up position the previous season.