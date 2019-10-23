INDH Denounces State Agents Cruelty against Chilean People

Military police shoots demonstrators during a protest in Concepción, Chile, October 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

The National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) confirmed today that so far 30 legal actions have been filed for torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment since the beginning of the mobilizations in Chile.

The people affected denounce stripping, sexual violence, humiliation, insults and beatings in the police stations themselves, the INDH points out.



It also reports that in the context of the protests against the government of Sebastian Piñera, there are 1,894 people detained, of whom 224 are women and 149 are children and adolescents.



He points out that so far five people have been killed by state agents, in addition to 269 people injured, 137 of them by firearms.



On the other hand, the Young Communists of Chile also denounce that their members have witnessed deaths, torture, sexual abuse, humiliations and arbitrary detentions.



The young communists assure that Chile’s dictatorial constitution is no longer enough and urged the entire population to mobilize today to transform the country.



In a few minutes, a nationwide strike begins to reaffirm the discontent of the Chilean people with the policies of Piñera’s government, and the social injustice accumulated for decades.