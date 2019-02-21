Hundreds of Central American Migrants March on Mexico

The migrants arrived in the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge on Monday, located on the border between Mexico and Guatemala

Hundreds of Central American migrants continue their march through the Mexican territory to the United States, with no incidents reported despite the fact that they violated the rules of this country.

The 1,000-people contingent entered Mexico on Tuesday. They did not enter Tapachula presumably due to the acts of violence that took place there that day when two municipal agents were shot to death by a presumed gang member, governmental sources informed.

They said that the Central Americans walked on the south beltway and agreed to spend the night in Viva Mexico community, located on the outskirts of Tapachula, already heading towards Huixtla municipality.

The migrants arrived in the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge on Monday, located on the border between Mexico and Guatemala.

They asked the national immigration authorities on Tuesday to give them the card for humanitarian reasons, but as the response was negative they decided to enter the country without documentation.