Havana Keeps Recovering from Tornado Devastation

The recovery of the vital systems and the reconstruction after the impact of the strong January 27 tornado is making progress in Havana, the National Civil Defense Staff (EMNDC) has asserted.

EMNDC head, Division General Ramon Pardo, presented a report over the weekend to the Council of Ministers, in another follow-up meeting on the response to the damages caused by the violent windstorm, that the basic services have been totally restored, while reconstruction has gained in organization, according to a summary of the meeting published on Monday in Granma newspaper.

Pardo called at the meeting led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel to improve the work of the procedure offices and the points of sale for the purchase of construction materials, as well as to continue attending the hygienic-sanitary conditions of the places where people is sheltered.

For several days, housing has been a priority in the recovery of the tornado, after more than 7,400 houses were damaged in Regla, Guanabacoa and Diez de Octubre municipalities.

According to Construction Minister Rene Mesa, more than 2,000 affected people received construction materials and 564 cases have already been resolved.

Finance and Prices Minister Meisi Bolaños stated that the technical data to purchase the construction materials is making progress, although specific difficulties persist in certain offices.

Communications Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo informed that the medium wave band radio tower that was fell by the tornado began to be hoisted on Saturday, so the Radio Rebelde and Coco station signals should be reestablished.