Geneva University Displays Exhibit on Fidel Castro

Commander in Chief Fidel Castro is considered the historial leader of the Cuban Revolution. (Photo: 7Sur).

The traveling photo exhibition ”Fidel: 60 Years of Foreign Policy of the Cuban Revolution” was inaugurated at the University of Geneva to celebrate the legacy of the historic leader, diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

According to a communiqué, the event was chaired by Cuba’s permanent representative at the United Nations in Geneva and other international agencies based in Switzerland, Pedro Luis Pedroso, who noted the historic transcendence of Fidel Castro’s work.



The diplomat referred to Cuba’s wars for independence since the late 19th century, and the principles on which they were based at the time, which are the foundations of the country’s international actions at present.



That is expressed ‘in the defense of the peoples’ right to self-determination, the respect for national sovereignty and non-intervention in internal affairs, anti-colonialism, anti-imperialism, Latin-Americanism, inherited by Fidel’s generation and assumed by the new generations of Cuban patriots,’ he noted.



Pedroso explained that the exhibition contains the testimonies of the most important moments of Fidel’s presence in several international scenarios and his meetings with world leaders.



It shows the importance that the Cuban leader always granted to multilateralism and the promotion of relations of friendship and cooperation among countries, to the defense of the peoples’ independence and to social justice, he added.



Pedroso also referred to the current situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and in general in Latin America, and called for unity and the defense of the principles contained in the proclamation of Latin America as a Zone of Peace.



‘This exhibition is also a call for resistance and mobilization for peace and against imperial intervention in Latin America and the Caribbean,’ the Cuban diplomat stressed.



Present at the inauguration were the ambassadors of Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, China, Namibia and Ethiopia, representatives of the diplomatic mission of Oman, university students, members of solidarity organizations with the region, with Cuba and of other non-governmental organizations, as well as Cuban residents.





