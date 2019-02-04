French Association Promotes Friendship with Cuba

The Cuba Cooperation France Association held its annual dinner event to foster friendship with the Caribbean island

The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCop) held its traditional annual dinner to promote friendship between the two nations, an occasion in which the existing potentialities to continue expanding bilateral ties were highlighted.

French politicians, business people and friends participated in the event held on Saturday night at the halls of the Cercle de l’Union Interalliee, in Paris, under the premise of reinforcing the work to strengthen relations.

The meeting was chaired by the former speaker of the French Senate, Jean-Pierre Bel; the lawmaker and president of the France-Cuba parliamentary friendship group François Michelle Lambert, and former French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl.

Also present at the event were Cuban Abassador to France Elio Rodriguez, Cuban Ambassador at UNESCO Dulce Buergo, CubaCop Founding President Roger Grevoult and incumbent CubaCop President Victor Fernandez.

When welcoming the participants, Fernandez stressed that the event was held in the framework of three important anniversaries: the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, the 200th anniversary of the Cuban city of Cienfuegos (where the association is carrying out several projects), and the 500th anniversary of Havana.

For his part, Lambert condemned the persistent US blockade of Cuba and its notable impact on the country. The event, which was attended by more than 500 guests, was a good opportunity for socialization, animated by mojitos (a cocktail containing rum, sugar, lemon juice and mint), French dishes and Cuban music and dances.