EU Slams Military Intervention in Venezuela

Maja Kocijancic, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policY. (Foto taken from PL).

The European Union (EU) expressed on Monday its disagreement with a military intervention in Venezuela, as the United States proposes, and called for a peaceful and democratic solution to the situation in that country.

In statements to the press, Maja Kocijancic, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, stated that the EU defends the need to rule out the use of force and violence in Venezuela.



U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on January 23 Venezuelan opposition deputy Juan Guaido’s self-proclamation as a Venezuelan president, an action described by the government of President Nicolas Maduro as a coup d’etat in development.



During the last few weeks, Washington intensified the sanctions against Caracas, in addition to fostering the delivery of a supposed humanitarian aid from Colombia, in an attempt of intervention denounced by the Venezuelan authorities and the international community.

‘From our viewpoint, it is very clear that we need a peaceful, democratic and Venezuelan solution to this crisis. This obviously excludes the use of force, ‘Kocijancic said.



‘The EU’s position in this context is very clear: we should avoid military intervention,’ she added.