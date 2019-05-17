EU Calls for Protection of LGBTI Community Rights (+video)

The EU strongly reiterates that discrimination against LGBTI people undermines the most basic principles of human rights.

The European Union (EU) welcomed the celebration of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17 and reiterated its rejection of all types of exclusion and violence.

In a statement, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, called for the promotion and protection of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people (Lgbti), for which she requested the support of all the member states of the bloc. She also criticized that ‘in the world cultural, traditional or religious values’ are invoked to justify the persecution, discrimination, harassment and serious mistreatment of these citizens’.

Today is the #IDAHOT day, the EU promotes & protects the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons.

🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 LGBTI rights defenders in the EU and beyond must be protected. #EU4LGBTI

Read EU's declaration ➡️ @FedericaMog https://t.co/BIQGweF7lU pic.twitter.com/3g6qpGNpnX — EU Council (@EUCouncil) May 17, 2019



This means that these people are often victims of hate crimes and extreme forms of violence, including torture and murder, he said.



In addition, she condemned that in 72 countries the laws criminalize same-sex relations and that in many nations the level of protection necessary for the LGBTI community is not offered.



‘The EU strongly reiterates that discrimination against LGBTI people undermines the most basic principles of human rights,’ she said.



This means that these people are often victims of hate crimes and extreme forms of violence, including torture and murder, he said.



In addition, she condemned that in 72 countries the laws criminalize same-sex relations and that in many nations the level of protection necessary for the LGBTI community is not offered.



‘The EU strongly reiterates that discrimination against LGBTI people undermines the most basic principles of human rights,’ she said.