Diaz-Canel: Unity Is Key to Recovering from Tornado Damage

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel considered Friday unity as the key to recovering from damages caused by the tornado that hit Havana on January 27.

‘The destruction we have seen demands a lot of effort, but also unity, our most formidable force as a people’, the President wrote on Twitter, which adds 88,000 followers.

Diaz-Canel stressed that in Havana brigades of workers, students and artists work together with the population, after the devastating passage of the phenomenon, on Sunday night, by Regla, Diez de Octubre, Guanabacoa and San Miguel del Padron municipalities , where it left a toll of four dead, dozens of injured and substantial material damage, especially in housing and electrical infrastructure.

‘None of us alone can do what all of us together can’, he stressed.

The Head of State led a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday to follow up on the recovery, where he advocated finding solutions for the victims and for permanent contact with those affected.

Diaz-Canel also visited the most affected areas by the tornado, and took the opportunity to talk to neighbors and to learn firsthand their concerns.