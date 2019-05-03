Diaz-Canel: Helms-Burton Won’t Stop the March of Cubans

The Cuban government repudiates such actions and considers them a clear advance towards a course of confrontation.

The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, affirmed this Friday that the Helms-Burton law will not stop the march of the Cubans, despite its purpose of preventing the development of the island and attacking its sovereignty.

Through Twitter, the president pointed out that the main objective of the United States in applying it is to economically suffocate the largest of the Antilles, ‘attack the sovereignty of third countries, and destroy the Cuban Revolution.



Havana has repeatedly denounced Washington’s increased hostility against Latin American nations and the imposition of new sanctions on the island.



The Cuban government repudiates such actions and considers them a clear advance towards a course of confrontation, using as a spearhead the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed almost six decades ago.



On April 17, Donald Trump’s administration reinforced the siege with the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Law (in force since the previous day), with which it bets on economic suffocation as an instrument for regime change.



He also reported that he will increase restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba and limit the remittances sent by Cubans residing in that northern nation to their families.