World Delegates Attend Pedagogia 2019 Congress

More than 600 delegates from 42 countries are starting on Tuesday the debates of the 16th International Congress, Pedagogia 2019, officially opened on Monday in Havana and will last until Friday.

The event brings together professors and researchers from Angola, Mozambique, South Africa, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, France, Spain, Italy and the United States, among others, at the Havana’s Conference Center.

According to the scientific committee of the Congress, more than 1,500 papers will be presented and the most represented nations are Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador.

As a new element of this edition, participants will hold a forum on the relationship of companies with the educational world, as well as the impact of their products in the different educational levels.

According to organizers, the event aims to socialize scientific results and good practices of the work of thousands of education professionals who contribute to their work to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

During the opening of the Congress on Monday, Cuban Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez ratified the priority that the Cuban State confers to the development of a learning process that forges critical thinking in students.

In another part of her speech, the official shared some Cuban educational system’s achievements and stated that the development of the sector is a priority of the Revolution since its early years.