Cuban Students to Contribute with February 24 Referendum

More than 31,000 Cuban students are committed to guarantee the quality and transparency of the upcoming referendum

Students of the Federation of Middle School Students (FEEM) and Federation of University Students (FEU) will voluntarily collaborate in the referendum that is currently being prepared in Cuba to ratify the new Constitution.

According to the leaders of both organizations, more than 31,000 students are committed to guarantee the quality and transparency of the February 24 referendum.

This initiative, in addition to contributing to the success of the process, allows students to acquire new experiences for their teaching preparation and influences in their civic training.

Students’ contribution will be essential to correct in time organizational and legal problems that guarantee the good development of the referendum.

This is also an essential step to improve our electoral system and further democratizes citizen participation in the elections.

More than eight million Cubans are called to ratify on February 24 the new Constitution of the Republic approved on December 22 by the People’s Power National Assembly.

The Constitution ratifies Cuba’s socialist nature and the leading role of the Communist Party in its society.

It also reflects changes in the structure of the State, extends guarantees and human rights, promotes foreign investment, and recognizes several forms of property, including private property.