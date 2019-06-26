Cuban President Welcomes Pastors for Peace Caravan

The visitors expressed their willingness to continue organizing these caravans. (Photo taken from PL).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel received members of the 30th edition of the United States-Cuba Friendship Caravan, organized by the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, IFCO-Pastors for Peace.

This group -made up of 34 people from the United States, Canada and Mexico- is headed by Gail Walker, daughter of the Reverend Lucius Walker (1930-2010).



At the meeting, the Cuban leader expressed Cuban people’s gratitude for the valuable work of solidarity carried out by Pastors for Peace, which represent the noblest feelings of the American people.



The visitors expressed their willingness to continue organizing these caravans of love and friendship in support of the largest of the Antilles, underlined the prime news broadcast of National Television News on Tuesday.