Cuban First Vice President Tours Markets, Social Clubs in Havana

Valdes spoke with local people and showed interest in the prices and quality of products. (Photo taken from PL)

Cuban First Vice President Salvador Valdes on Sunday visited several state agricultural markets in Havana, which are essential to supply food to the population.

According to a message from the Presidency on Twitter, during the tour, Valdes spoke with local people and showed interest in the prices and quality of products. He insisted on making a better classification of goods before sale.

In statements to reporters, Valdes, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, pointed out that production levels are insufficient, and noted the need to further improve the quality of agricultural products, according to another tweet from the Presidency.

The vice president’s tour is part of the current leadership style of the Cuban government.



On Saturday, Valdes visited workers’ social clubs in Havana, where he met with people and showed interest in food, security and the state of facilities, because the people deserve the best, he added.