Cuba Works on Draft Resolution on Right to Peace

Facing unilateralism, aggression and meddling, is the only guarantee for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Cuba is pushing a draft resolution on the right to peace at the UN Human Rights Council, Bruno Rodriguez, head of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), said in Havana on Tuesday.

Rodriguez said on Twitter that facing unilateralism, aggression and meddling, the only guarantee for the promotion and protection of human rights for all is the defense of the people’s right to peace.



Rodolfo Reyes, director general of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Minrex, also on Twitter asserted the enjoyment of the full right to peace is an essential factor in achieving development and global sustainability.



He added that at the 41st session of the Human Rights Council, Cuba evokes the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and once again becomes a voice for the most just causes.



The UN Human Rights Council has been meeting in Geneva since June 24 and will be extended to July 12.