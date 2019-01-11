Cuba Updates Citizens’ Data Prior to Referendum

The list of the voters who will participate in the February 24 referendum on Cuba’s new Constitution will be released as of January 16

Cuba’s Identification, Immigration and Foreign Affairs Direction has offered on Friday a consultation service to update data of citizens who will vote in the constitutional referendum.

The objective of the aforementioned institution is to ensure the quality of voters’ registration for the February 24 referendum.

According to Juventud Rebelde newspaper, Law No.72 of 1992, Electoral Law, establishes that all Cuban citizens over 16 years of age who permanently live in the country for a period not less than two years before the elections are eligible to vote.

Those who are mentally ill or serving prison sentences are exempt from voting.

Knowing the information that about a person is in the Electoral Registration, as part of the democracy of the electoral process, is a citizen right.

For this reason, Cuba’s Identification, Immigration and Foreign Affairs Direction has already established conditions in the procedure offices of the country’s all municipalities, to which interested persons may go, regardless of their place of residence.

The list of the voters who will participate in the February 24 referendum on Cuba’s new Constitution will be released as of January 16.