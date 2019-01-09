Cuba to Host Top-Level Competitions in 2019

Cuba will host 12 top-level international competitions in 2019, with a highlight for the Capablanca In Memoriam chess tournament, which will celebrate its 54th edition

According to Granma daily, the traditional Capablanca in Memoriam —remembering the best Cuban chess player of all times— will be held from May 8 to 20 in Havana, but there are other sport tournaments.

For instance, several matches belonging to the next edition of the World Boxing Series (WSB) will be held in the Caribbean island, from February 22 to 25.

Other top competitions will be the Cerro Pelado Wrestling Tournament in the Cuban province of Granma, from February 15 to 23, and the Pepe Barrientos Memorial Tournament (Track and Field) from July 5 to 10.

On April 1st a half-marathon race will take place in Varadero Beach, to start rising the rhythm in the international long breath race calendar.

The Marcelo Salado Water Sports Cup (March 18-31), the Pan American Tennis Cup (June 6-10), as well as the Giraldilla de La Habana Badminton (March 13-17), the Cordova Cardín Boxing (June 3-9) and the Norceca Beach Volleyball Tour (May 22-27). and the World Sword Cup (January 11-13) will take place on Cuban soil.

Finally, on November 17, the Marabana-Maracuba race will return to the streets of the country, giving an end to the season.