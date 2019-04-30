Cuban Government Strongly Rejects Coup Attempt in Venezuela

Venezuelans gather at Presidential Palace to reject coup attempt. (Photo: teleSUR).

The self-proclaimed “interim president” of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, went live on Twitter this morning to call on the military and people to begin an uprising against the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro

President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, has rejected on Tuesday the coup attempt in Venezuela, where the opponents of the people and President Nicolas Maduro are trying to create violence in that South American nation.

“We reject this coup attempt that intends to spread violence in that country”, Diaz-Canel wrote in Twitter.



“The traitors, who have led this subversive action, have used troops and police with war weapons on a city street to create anxiety and terror”, the message of the Cuban leader stresses.



Diaz-Canel’s tweet was released after Vice President for Communication, Culture and Tourism of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, announced on the same social media a destabilizing act of the right-wing forces.



Rodriguez wrote: “We inform the Venezuelan people we are currently confronting and deactivating a small group of treacherous military personnel who have positioned in the Altamira Distributor to instigate a coup d’etat against the Constitution and the peace of the Republic…”

Rechazamos este movimiento golpista que pretende llenar de violencia al país. Los traidores que se han colocado al frente de este movimiento subversivo, han empleado tropas y policías con armas de guerra en una vía pública de la la ciudad para crear zozobra y terror #SomosCuba https://t.co/n1jIoABPvi — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 30, 2019

During the address celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, on January 1st, the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Raul Castro asserted that no threat will stop us from being in solidarity with Venezuela.



He warned that the repetitive designation of Venezuela as a threat to the US national security, the calls for a military coup against its government, the military exercises near its borders, can only lead to serious instability and unpredictable consequences, assured the head of the PCC.



Venezuela was the first country to visit Diaz-Canel after taking office as Head of State and Government, and President Maduro was the first President to travel to Cuba after April 19, when the Cuban President assumed office.