Cuba Slams Blackmail by US Government

Strengthening the economic, commercial and financial blockade to Havana is part of the agenda of the current administration in Washington.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday rejected actions by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, who seeks to intensify his country’s hostile policy toward Cuba.

The Cuban diplomat posted on Twitter that Bolton, 59 years later, takes up the infamous Memorandum drafted by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Lester Mallory and surpasses it in brutality, Monroism and McCarthyism. Cuba rejects the blackmail.



Lester Mallory was an Undersecretary of State and in his April 6, 1960 memorandum, on how to destroy the Cuban Revolution, he suggested that the only possible way to make the fledging revolutionary government in the island lose the support of the Cuban people was to provoke disappointment and discouragement through economic dissatisfaction and hardship in the population.



Strengthening the economic, commercial and financial blockade to Havana is part of the agenda of the current administration in Washington.



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced last week sanctions on 34 vessels owned or operated by state-run oil corporation Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), as well as two additional companies that transport crude oil to Cuba.



As a result of Pence’s announcement, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez described Washington’s new measures against Venezuela as economic piracy, while affirming that 60 years of imperialist aggression against Cuba have not overturned the will of the Cuban people.



‘The new measures celebrated by anti-Cuban officials and politicians in the United States will not succeed. They know they go against the sense of history and the majority will of the American people.’