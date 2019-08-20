Cuba Seeks to Improve Hydraulic Infrastructure

Works being carried out to improve water supply in Habana Vieja. (Photo: ACN)

Cuba is currently undertaking important works and investments in hydraulic matters, which benefit both the economy and the population’s consumption.

At first sight, it can be seen in several parts of the country, such as in Old Havana, where the installation of conductors is carried out to improve supply in an area of high concentration of inhabitants and tourist facilities.

Also, in the east of Cuba, huge liquid transfer projects are being worked on that will supply cities, towns and agri-food production programs.



Meanwhile, the country minimizes the import of the elements used in the conductors of the vital liquid of large dimensions, with the entry into operation of a mechanized center in Ciego de Avila, east of here, which will be the only one of its kind in Cuba.



In the phase of testing and implementation, it is expected that the continuous production of flanges, used in joining tubes, from 600 mm to 1,200 mm in diameter.



It will also elaborate the so-called reduced ones, which allow the depletion of the ducts to smaller sections, the newspaper Granma publishes on Tuesday.



To the east of Ciego de Avila, in the province of Camagüey, a new conduit of the Amistad Cubano-Bulgara dam and the third unit of the water treatment plant began to serve the inhabitants of the provincial capital.



The works revive a 106-year hydraulic system, exposed to exploitation beyond its possibilities due, among other factors, to the economic and demographic growth of Camagüey, a heritage city, the national radio station Radio Reloj reported.