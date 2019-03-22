Cuba Reiterates Commitment to South-South Cooperation

The forum seeks to encourage the system of international cooperation and adapt it to new times.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, on Thursday ratified Cuba’s firm commitment to South-South cooperation, in the context of a forum on the issue being held in Buenos Aires.

The official posted on Twitter that this broad framework of collaboration between the states of the South is an expression of the solidarity that defends Cuba for the benefit of the peoples.



‘It constitutes a significant and viable alternative for developing countries to meet their national priorities’, Rodriguez said on the digital platform.



Buenos Aires hosted this Thursday the second day of the United Nations High-Level Conference on South-South Cooperation, with the aim of giving new vigour to the system of international collaboration and adapting it to new times.



Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, on Wednesday expressed Cuba’s commitment to collaboration as one of the pillars for achieving sustainable development.



According to Malmierca, Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development required redefining the scope of South-South cooperation as a complement to the commitments of developed countries to build a fairer global society.



The meeting will conclude Friday with the approval of a final document aimed at strengthening South-South cooperation, whose action plan was drawn up 40 years ago in Buenos Aires.