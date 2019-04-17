Cuba President Welcomes Congo Foreign Minister

Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) greets the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Congo. (Photo taken from PL).

President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, welcomed this Tuesday in Havana the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Congo, Jean-Claude Gakosso, who is making a working visit to the country.

Diaz-Canel and Gakosso exchanged views on the positive state of bilateral relations and agreed to continue developing them, an official statement said.



The Cuban Head of State and the Congolese diplomat also discussed various issues on the international agenda, the statement stresses, pointing out that the African Foreign Minister gave the Cuban President a message from Congolese President Dennis Sassou Ngueso.



The visitor was accompanied by the Minister of Higher Education, Bruno Jean Richard Itoua and the Ambassador, Rosalie Kama-Niamayoua.



The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, and the Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emilio Lozada, were also present.