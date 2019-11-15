Cuba President Pays Second Governmental Visit to Guantanamo

Díaz-Canel toured different economic and social areas in Guantánamo. (Photo taken from PL).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday visited economic and educational centers in eastern Guantanamo province, where he reviewed key issues such as the reduction of imports and production chains.

Accompanied by members of the Council of Ministers, the president visited the La Jiribilla farm, where he met with workers and exchanged viewpoints about aquiculture, the Cuban Presidency reported on its Twitter account.



The head of State also visited the Frank País Garcia salt works, in Caimanera, which produces 75% of the salt consumed in Cuba. Previously, Diaz-Canel visited the Municipal University Center, where young people study law, sociocultural management, accounting, and preschool and primary education.



The Cuban president also met with Caimanera authorities to review the local development program.



Diaz-Canel and the members of the Council of Ministers learned about the characteristics of Caimanera, which has a population of more than 11,000 inhabitants and from which US imperialism has robbed 117 km², including the two ends of Cuba’s deepest bay.



The president is expected to visit San Antonio del Sur municipality.