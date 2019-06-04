Cuba President Congratulates Sancti Spiritus on Foundation Anniversary

On June 4th, the residents of Sancti Spiritus celebrate the foundation anniversary

of the city. (Photo: José A. Rodríguez / Escambray).

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Republic of Cuba, sent this morning a congratulation message to the people of Sancti Spiritus on the commemoration of the 505th anniversary of the founding of the village.

On his twitter account @DiazCanelB, the president wrote: “Congratulations to the residents of Sancti Spiritus who are celebrating the 505th birthday of the city. Preserve the beauty of the village, its heritage and the patriotism and humbleness of its people. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad”.

Felicitaciones a los espirituanos que celebran el cumpleaños 505 de la ciudad de Santi Spirítus. Conserven la belleza de la villa, su patrimonio y el patriotismo y la humildad de su pueblo. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/0hhbBmbHiO — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 4, 2019

As part of his policy of keeping close ties with the people, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has visited this territory twice since he took office as president. The latest of this visits was paid on January 16-17 this year, leading several members of the Council of Ministers. On that ocassion he toured the municipalities of La Sierpe, Trinidad and Sancti Spíritus.

However, the links of the Cuban President with this central Cuban province have been strong since he was a party leader in the neighboring province of Villa Clara and, much more, during his time as Cuba’s First Vice President and member of the Political Bureau in charge of the ideological sphere.

While fulfilling those responsibilities, Miguel Díaz-Canel came to Sancti Spíritus in 2016 and paid a visit to the headquarters of Escambray on January 7. During his talk with the workers of this journal he said that: “Whenever there is something to discuss about we must do it, because if we are always talking about the importance of holding discussions, dialogue must be everywhere”.

He also stressed the role of the journalism sector in this regard when reflecting the plurality of opinions that currently coexists in Cuba, and when fostering a climate of consensus. Two years before that ocassion, on the 35th birthday of Escambray, the former party leader had sent a picture in which he congratulated its workers and referred to the journal as “a referent of our media oulets”.