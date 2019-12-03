Cuba President Congratulates Doctors on Latin American Medicine Day

Cuban health professionals have assisted millions of people from around the world.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated doctors of the Caribbean island today on Latin American Medicine Day.

‘Our daily doctors. To all our health personnel, the pride and strength of the nation inside and outside its borders: Congratulations on the Day of Latin American Medicine’, the president wrote on Twitter social network.



He recalled that the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro said: ‘to be a doctor requires exquisite sensitivity, great human quality, great intellectual capacity and a foolproof morale’.



‘Cuba proudly celebrates Latin American Medicine Day. The hatred of the empire will not be able to destroy their extraordinary human work, ’emphasized the Antillean dignitary in the network of networks.