Cuba President Calls to Defend the Revolution on May Day

Third extraordinary session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of the People’s Power. (Photo: Juvenal Balán / Granma).

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel has called on all Cubans to defend the revolution with massive demonstrations on the forthcoming May Day.

‘We’ll meet at the Homeland’s square,’ the Head of State stressed in closing the third extraordinary session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly this weekend.



Diaz-Canel said the country faces escalating aggression from Washington, with the hardening of the economic, financial and trade blockade the Trump administration is using as a spearhead, in particular threats of economic choke through the Helms-Burton law.



Faced with this hostility, he recalled the legacy of the historical leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro, and his trust that the people would know to defend until death be it necessary the work of social justice that began on January 1, 1959.



Furthermore, he stressed Cuba relies on its strength and dignity, as it trusts on other sovereign and independent nations.



‘We still believe on the North American people, in the Homeland of Lincoln, who are ashamed for those who act outside the international law in the name of that entire nation,’ the President emphasized.