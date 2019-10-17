Cuba President Arrives in Mexico on Official Visit

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel upon arrival in Mexico. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived today in Mexico on a state visit to consolidate the historical ties between the two nations.

This morning, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed during his usual press conference that although he had made the decision not to leave the country, ‘this is an important visit because we can say that the Cuban and Mexican people are brothers.’



Lopez Obrador highlighted the historical ties with the people and government of Cuba, part of Mexican foreign policy based on good relations with all the peoples of the world.



‘We are going to endorse that commitment and that foreign policy condition of respect for the Cuban people, their independence, their right to self-determination, which has been characteristic of our foreign policy and is contemplated in our Constitution,’ he emphasized.



The head of State explained that he will discuss with his Cuban counterpart a general program to be developed in the short or medium term, including cooperation in health, education and sports.



Lopez Obrador announced he will receive Miguel Diaz-Canel in the Courtyard of Honor of the National Palace.



This is the first state visit to Mexico by Diaz-Canel since he attended the inauguration of President Lopez Obrador, in December 2018.