Cuba Parliamentarians Hold Second Working Session

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel called the third ordinary period of the current

legislature historic. (Photo: Presidencia Cuba).

Today the deputies are being updated on different issues like the national water plan until 2030 and the new regulations for self-employment

The second day of debates prior to the third ordinary session of the IX Legislature of the Cuban Parliament includes for today the presentation of the national water plan until 2030.

The deputies will also receive an update on the new regulations for self-employment and will learn about the preparation of the Cuban delegation to the VI Parapan American Games.



The current session began the day before with the presence in debates of several committees of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.



The production and diversification of exports -among the main challenges of the Cuban economy-, and the impact of the fisheries bill for the development of the country highlighted discussion the first day.



Díaz-Canel called the third ordinary period of the current legislature historic, as it is expected to approve new regulations that will extend the legislative exercise to support the new Constitution.



These are the Electoral Law, the Fishing Law and the National Symbols Law, which must be approved in the plenary on next 13th July.