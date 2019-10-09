Cuba Parliament Issues Condemnation against US Blockade

Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament, ANPP) condemned this Wednesday the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, and urged an end to this hostile policy.

Through a statement, the Commission on International Relations of the ANPP reaffirmed the rejection of any policy contrary to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



It invited the United States Congress to address the majority feeling of broad sectors of American society advocating the end of that policy against Cuba.



The text also urged parliamentarians of the world to reinforce the international claim against the blockade and back their respective foreign ministries in support of the draft resolution on this issue that Cuba will present again before the General Assembly (UNGA) on November 6, 2019.



Cuban parliament’s statement describes the blockade as a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of the human rights of Cuba’s people and the main obstacle to its development.



Likewise, it slows the implementation of the National Economic and Social Development Plan, the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals, it states.



In the vote on that issue in 2018, UNGA approved the Cuban document with 189 votes in favor and only two against, that of the United States and its ally Israel, which ratifies the world condemnation of such US policy.