Cuba: Jose Ramon Fernandez Passes Away

Jose Ramon Fernandez, a Hero of the Republic of Cuba and a Division General of the Reserve, died on Sunday at the age of 95

Known by the Cuban people as Gallego Fernandez (Galician Fernandez), he had an outstanding career at the service of the Revolution, according to a press release published in this capital.

He held several posts in the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), the State and the Government, as well as in the Cuban Olympic Committee.

Fernandez was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and a lawmaker in the People’s Power National Assembly.

He was also the advisor to the president of the Councils of State and of Ministers.

Born on November 4, 1923, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, Fernandez held several degrees during his life, such as the Doctorate Honoris Causa in Sciences of Education from the University of Havana. In 2917, he was granted the National Pedagogy Award.

In order to fulfill his will, his remains will be cremated and the information about the organization of his funeral honors will be released later.