Cuba: Díaz-Canel Calls to Safeguard Evo Morales’s Life

The Cuban president denounced the coup in the South American nation. (Photo: PL).

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called today to safeguard former Bolivian president Evo Morales’ life, after he was forced to resign during a coup d’etat.

‘A blow to the heart of democracy and the peoples of Our America in Bolivia,’ the Cuban head of state tweeted.



In another message on the social network, Díaz-Canel stressed that Morales’ government was the only one to have worked for the poorest in Bolivia.



The Caribbean head of State denounced the coup in the South American nation and called to protect the lives of Morales and other Bolivian leaders.



Díaz-Canel thus joined other personalities and institutions across the world that have denounced the coup in Bolivia, and recognized the decision of the leader of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) to resign in order to avoid further violence against authorities and indigenous people.



Morales’s resignation occurred amid violent acts by radical opposition groups that included attacks on indigenous people, including women, assaults and the burning of government buildings and kidnapping of leaders’ family members.



The Bolivian leader said he had decided to resign to avoid further attacks and aggressions by his opponents Carlos Mesa and Fernando Camacho against his MAS comrades.



He warned that Camacho and Mesa are responsible for the course of events in Bolivia, and anything that may happen to him or to former vice president Álvaro García Linera.