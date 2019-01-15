Cuba Commemorates National Science Day

As a result of researches carried out by Cuban scientists, the State is encouraging the Tarea-Vida (Task-Life) program in order to prevent the consequences of climate change

Cuban Science Day is celebrated on Tuesday with the dedication to the sector of more than 86,000 people and the execution of 33 national programs directed towards the strategic axes and sectors of the country.

At present, the country is intensely working on the animal and human food program, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, recently stated during a television program.

Perez Montoya also said that the country is working with the Ministry of Energy and Mines in the energy program with emphasis on renewable sources and the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources in the use of water.

There are also other actions related to national identity and socio-class structure from the branches of the social and humanistic sciences, the minister noted.

By exemplifying those programs, she mentioned the Cuban State’s plan to face climate change, known as Tarea-Vida (Task-Life), which is the result of researches by our scientists, she said.

The minister of Science Technology and Environment meant the presentation to the government of 12 policies to improve the science, technology and innovation (CTI) system of the Republic of Cuba.